The government has been engaged in the rebuilding efforts since the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

That’s according to coordinator of reconstruction efforts in Canouan, Godfred Pompey.

Pompey also said work has been completed on the restoration of the Canouan Jetty and ferry Terminal which opened today.

He added that on Canouan, life has returned to normal since the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Photo Credit:API

