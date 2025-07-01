70% of homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Beryl already repaired

In the wake of the passage of Hurricane Beryl, 6000 houses were left either partially or completely destroyed

And, one year later 70 per cent of these houses have already been repaired.

In an interview with NBC News Minister of Housing Dr Orando Brewster said the government set about to help rebuild and to do so better, following hurricane Beryl.

The Minister said the Ministry has been working for roughly nine months since the cleaning up the debris.

He said in Myreau and Canouan over 90 per cent of the houses have already been repaired or rebuilt.

