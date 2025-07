The government has done an incredible amount of work since the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

In an interview to mark the one year anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the Prime Minister said the government in communion with the people and other partners, have been able to get a lot of islands that were severely affected, back to normalcy.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the government is making immense progress in every area.

