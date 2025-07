The body of a man found in Fairhall on Tuesday July 1st, has been identified.

According to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the body was positively identified as 23 year old Dominic Smith, of Rockies/Edinboro.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The police is asking anyone with information about the matter, to come forward.

