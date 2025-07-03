Two police officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. This follows an incident captured in a video now circulating on social media.

The police in a release said they unequivocally condemn the inappropriate actions of the two officers involved.

The footage depicts an incident involving the apprehension of a suspect in Kingstown.

According to the Police, acting Commissioner of Police, Envill Williams, has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The police added that the RSVGPF maintains a steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Any deviation from these standards is taken seriously and addressed promptly, the release added.

