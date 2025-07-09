Blondie Bird and Friends have retained the title of Band of the Year with their 2025 production “Tribute to Carnival Icons”. Lynx Mas band with “Riddles” took second place while Mirage Production with “Melange – the Art of Color” took third place. Fourth place went to SVG Player Internationals Mas Band with – “A Tribute to Julian Piling Pollard.

Melborne Artisans took the individual of the band title, with Blondie Bird and Friends taking third, Lynx Mas Band 3rd positon and Nelson Block taking fourth spot.

Blondie Bird won the uptown/mas on the move competition, SVG Players came second with Mirage Production in third and Oxygen Mas band in fourth position.

J’ouvert Fanatics took the top spots across all J’ouvert Competitions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related