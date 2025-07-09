The Ministry of Agriculture says its first ever Youth in Agriculture Summer programme is open for participation from youths throughout the country between the ages of 13 and 18 years old.

This statement was made by Senior Technical Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Currel Thompson-Fergus during an interview with NBC News.

Thompson-Fergus said while the programme will take place at the

Girl Guide Headquarters located at Level Gardens from July 14th to the 18th, it is not just for youths within that community and surrounding areas but rather, for everyone

Thompson-Fergus said this first hosting of the event will accommodate twenty youths and she has encouraged young people to register for the programme.

