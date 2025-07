Rebuilding of level three and four houses damaged by Hurricane Beryl will be the Government’s main focus of attention.

Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster told NBC news, there will also be a ramping up of construction of the prefabricated houses all across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister said there has been significant work done on rebuilding following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related