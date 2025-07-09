Barbados, Belize, SVG, and Dominica to implement full CARICOM free movement

Four CARICOM member states will implement full free movement of nationals by October 1, 2025, marking a major step forward in regional integration under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

According to the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper, they are Barbados, Belize, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica.

The announcement was made by CARICOM Chairman and Jamaican Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness during the closing news conference of the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government.

Prime Minister Holness said they agreed that the pace and scope of implementation were just too slow, and they agreed that they will do everything in their power to speed up implementation.

Holness said the four nations reiterated their willingness to implement full free movement under the Protocol on Enhanced Cooperation, which all CARICOM members signed.

Full free movement within CARICOM allows for the free movement of skilled nationals, services, capital, and the right to establish businesses or offer services in other participating member states without restrictions.

The free movement of skilled nationals means that qualified workers can seek employment in other member states without needing work permits.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related