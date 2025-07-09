Tourism Minister hails Vincy Mas 2025 a huge success

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James has described Vincy Mas 2025 a huge success as activities for the festival continue to wind down.

He made this statement during today’s Face to Face programme on NBC Radio.

Minister James said preparations for Vincy Mas 2026 have already started as he commended everyone who played an active role towards the success of this year’s activities.

Minister James said he is not surprised that this year has been a huge success and he commended the entire staff of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) and its new CEO Rodney Small for the great work done.

He also thanked the components, sponsors, locals and visitors alike for making Vincy Mas 2025 a huge success.

