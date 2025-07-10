Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean must confront their shared challenges together, not as rivals, but as partners, to avoid becoming “prisoners of history and geography.”

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the statement at a ceremony to mark the 214th anniversary of Venezuela’s independence, on Thursday July 3rd.

Dr. Gonsalves called for deeper cooperation in the region and greater reliance on multilateralism to resolve conflicts.

Referencing the ongoing Venezuela-Guyana border dispute, the Prime Minister said regional solutions must come from within, warning that outside forces often impose their own interests.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related