Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar has said unlocking national wealth requires innovation, youth engagement, and a structured framework to drive development.

He was speaking at the launch of the Youth in Agriculture Science Internship Programme (YASIP) 2025, where he addressed young participants.

Minister Caesar underlined the importance of transforming education and academic qualifications into real, tangible wealth.

He explained that the YASIP programme is not limited to classroom theory but will provide hands-on, practical training, a key benefit for those looking to build careers in agriculture and agro-science.

