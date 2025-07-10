The Youth in Agriculture Science Internship Programme (YASIP) is not only a skills-building initiative, but a vital part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ national resilience strategy.

That’s according to Senior Project Officer at the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Allanda Moses, who addressed participants at today’s launch.

She said the programme goes beyond technical training, embedding young people into the country’s long-term efforts to strengthen food security and sustainable development.

Moses thanked the programme’s stakeholders and urged interns to seize the opportunity.

