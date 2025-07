MR JENSON RANDOLPH GODDARD better known as BROTHER G of New Grounds died on Sunday June 8th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 19th at the Streams of Power Church, Sans Souci. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Sans Souci Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Bus Gasa and will leave Richland Park Junction at 11:45am

