Vincentians are being reminded that they can access Mental Health Services at clinics across the country, if they find themselves feeling anxious during the current Hurricane season.

This reminder was issued by Counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Dr. Ellica Mathews during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Mathews said they are aware that people might still be feeling anxious following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl last year.

She said the Ministry of Health has put things in place to ensure that everyone who requires assistance with their mental health, can access help.

Mathews said people can also call the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, or visit any of the psychiatric outpatient clinics across the country for assistance with their mental well-being.

