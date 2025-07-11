Police remind omnibus operators of laws pertaining to use of Horns

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to the operators of omnibuses and other public transportation not to harass the traveling public by continuously blowing their horns, as this is an offence.

This appeal was made by Corporal Kalim Woods from the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Corporal Woods said the tooting of horns has become a regular practice and under the laws of the land, no operator of public transportation shall make any noise to attract customers as this is against the law.

He also cautioned conductors not to harass passengers by holding on to their properties, in an attempt to get them to travel in their busses.

Corporal Woods said any public transportation operator caught breaching these laws can be prosecuted under the law.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related