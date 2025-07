MR LINTON ORLANDO MURPHY of Queen’s Drive died on Thursday June 26th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Friday July 18th at the Evangelical Church, Dorsetshire Hill. The viewing and tributes begin at 2:30 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dorsetshire Hill Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van CHUNKIE from Queen’s Drive

Like this: Like Loading...

Related