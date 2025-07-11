Vincy Mas will be seen as a festival which is on par with any similar event, in the region with improved packaging, creativity and growth of industry.

Speaking on the Face to Face programme on NBC Radio on Wednesday, Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James commended the production of events hosted by the CDC for Vincy Mas 2025.

Minister James also spoke about the emphasis on bringing back traditional J’ouvert.

