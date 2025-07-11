The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has formally charged 60-year-old Security Guard, Wadie Simon of Brighton, with the murder of Mr. Shernard Gloster of Keartons, Barrouallie.

The charge was laid yesterday at the Major Crime Unit, Police Headquarters in Kingstown.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on Wednesday an altercation occurred between Simon, who was on duty as a security guard and Gloster at the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) Kingstown Office.

During the incident, Simon allegedly discharged his firearm, fatally wounding Gloster.

A medical practitioner pronounced Gloster dead at the scene.

Officers from the Crime Scene Unit and the Major Crime Unit processed the scene, and Simon was subsequently taken into custody.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday determined the cause of death as exsanguination due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

Simon was arraigned before the Serious Offences Court today, where he was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

The case has been adjourned to July 22nd, for a status update on the investigation and to set a date for the preliminary inquiry.

Simon was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison.

