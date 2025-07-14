ACP Benjamin warns of the ripple effects of crime on national development

Assistant Commissioner of Police Christopher Benjamin has issued a warning about the far-reaching impact of crime.

Speaking at a recent press conference, ACP Benjamin explained that in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the consequences of crime extend well beyond the immediate victims, affecting the economy, social stability, and national development.

He also underscored that addressing crime begins with individual responsibility, urging Vincentians to seriously consider the consequences of their actions.

