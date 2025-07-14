St Vincent and the Grenadines now officially a member of the RREIIF

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is officially a member of the Resilient Renewable Energy Infrastructure Investment Facility (RREIIF).

This following the signing of the financing agreement in St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson, as well as representatives from Grenada and St. Lucia.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Timothy Antoine said the Project is designed to create an enabling environment for renewable energy.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Urban Development, Yvette Pompey; Director of the Energy Unit, Lance Peters and Director of Economic Planning, Recardo Frederick also attended the ceremony.

