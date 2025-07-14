Two week summer program for Central Kingstown youths commences

Young people in Central Kingstown will be involved a Summer Program organized by the Central Development Organization.

The program officially began today and will conclude on July 25th at the Redemption Sharpes Community Centre.

Organizers say approximately 60 young individuals, aged 8 to 16, are participating in the program looking at Arts and Craft; Music and Sports.

The aim is to create a stimulating environment that fosters creativity, personal development, and positive community values among the youths in the area.

The sessions will be held from 9am to 12 noon daily.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related