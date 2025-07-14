Prime Minister Gonsalves expresses sadness on passing of Bentley Browne and Dean Ulric Smith

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed sadness at the passing of Bentley Browne, former Director of Social and Sustainable Development at the OECS Secretariat and Senior Civil Servant in St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, the Prime Minister described Browne as an exceptional human being.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also mentioned the passing of Anglican cleric Dean Ulric Smith, whom he said did remarkable work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related