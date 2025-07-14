One year after the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on Union Island, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expressing heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to the relief, recovery, and reconstruction efforts.

Speaking at a recent remembrance ceremony held on the Grenadine Island, Dr. Gonsalves addressed a gathering – reflecting on the progress made and the road ahead.

The Prime Minister also recalled some of the immediate challenges that arose in the aftermath of the disaster, particularly with health and sanitation concerns.

The ceremony marked a moment of reflection and renewed commitment as the island continues its path towards full recovery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related