A two-week Summer Training Workshop for Teachers began this morning at the St. Vincent Grammar School.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union is partnering with the Ministry of Education and the Canadian Teachers Federation to host the sessions.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony this morning, Minister of Education, Curtis King said he welcomes the collaboration between the Teachers organizations for the hosting of this important workshop.

Course Director Vanrick Williams said several topics will be covered during the July 14th to 25th workshop.

