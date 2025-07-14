Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is optimistic about the linkages that will be created through the implementation of the full free movement of CARICOM nationals by October 1st this year.

The announcement was made at the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government in Jamaica, that Barbados, Belize, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will implement the full free movement of people within CARICOM member states.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said this means that qualified workers can seek employment in other Member States without needing work permits.

The Prime Minister is also hopeful that young people will take full advantage of the opportunity.

