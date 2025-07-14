The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is placing renewed emphasis on value addition within the livestock sector, as part of a broader strategy to reduce agricultural imports and strengthen the local economy.

In a recent interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said a key area of focus is pork processing, where significant opportunities exist to transform locally produced pork into higher-value products such as bacon and hams.

Minister Caesar emphasized the need to move beyond traditional farming by advancing primary production through improved breeding, modern processing, and better value chain integration, key steps, he said, to boosting local output and strengthening food security and economic growth.

Minister Caesar also urged young farmers to engage with the Ministry to explore available support and training in livestock development, as part of national efforts to modernize the agricultural sector and build resilience in local food systems.

