CDC CEO says they may have ‘dropped the ball’ on the ‘Rum and Rhythm’ show during Vincy Mas 2025

Chief Executive Officer of the CDC Rodney Small has admitted that the corporation may have dropped the ball on one of their newest shows for Vincy MAs 2025, “Rum and Rhythm”.

Speaking on the Talk Yuh Talk programme on NBC Radio this morning, Small said the show needed more marketing as it was a new event by the organization.

He said there is also discussion about the location of the event for Vincy Mas 2026.

He said while they did not get the turnout they expected, they would not be stopping the event.

