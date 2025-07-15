Police Summer programmes aim to engage youth in safe, fun activities

All summer programmes offered by the Police are geared at meaningfully engaging the youth.

That’s according to National Coordinator of the Police Summer Programmes Sargent Stephen Billy. He was speaking on the Police on the Beat Program last evening.

The panel was speaking about several summer programmes being hosted by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Sargent Billy also said the students are given an opportunity to have fun in a safe environment.

