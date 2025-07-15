SVG Coast guard hosts 31st summer camp under the theme “Shape Youth for Life’s High Seas”

Several participants are engaged in activities during the 31st edition of the SVG Coast Guard Summer Camp.

The summer camp is being held under the theme: Shaping our Youths for Life’s High seas.

In an interview with NBC News Chief Petty Officer Damian Franklyn said the Coast Guard accommodates 50 students per phase each year.

He added that there will be three phases of the Summer Camp: phase one which will run from July 14 – July 22, phase two: July 28 – August 6 and phase three: August 11 – August 19.

Franklyn said most of the topics introduced at the summer camp can be for future use.

