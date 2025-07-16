Inaugural Emancipation Cricket Festival launched

The Inaugural Emancipation Cricket Festival was launched at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last night.

Four teams, Grenadines Whalers, Kingstown Kings, Leeward Lions and Windward Warriors will compete in the Twenty/20 Festival under lights at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex from 31st July to 3rd August.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered the Feature Address in which he highlighted the objective of the Festival…

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Orando Brewster also addressed the launch…

