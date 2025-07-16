Construction is officially underway on the Indian Bay Beach Access Road Project, aimed at improving accessibility, boosting tourism, and enhancing the overall experience for residents and visitors.

Engineer Kaalah Cespedes, speaking with the Agency for Public Information (API), confirmed that 82 meters of the new roadway have been completed under the National Road Rehabilitation Programme (NRRP).

The carriageway, five meters wide in most areas, includes key drainage infrastructure to manage storm water runoff and prevent pollution of the nearby beach.

Cespedes outlined the progress so far, highlighting the project’s role in sustainable coastal development.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related