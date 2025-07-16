President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali has called for accountability to the people of the Caribbean, after another disastrous performance by the West Indies against Australia in Jamaica.

President Ali said it is time for a full evaluation and accountability to the people of this region for the disastrous batting performance of the West Indies Cricket Team.

He said they cannot disregard what all of us witnessed and endured in the last three test matches.

The President said the entire system is failing, and together, all of us must fix it now.

In response to the series defeat, Cricket West Indies has invited West Indies legends Brian Lara, Clive Lloyd, and Viv Richards to an emergency meeting.

They will join the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee, including Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw, to dissect the “deeply disappointing” performances.

