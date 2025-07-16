Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he will support his regional counterparts, to call for the resignation of the Cricket West Indies Board of Directors.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said this call is in response to the poor performance of the West Indies against Australia in the third and final Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the leadership has failed to accept responsibility for the poor performance of the West Indies.

The West Indies were bowled out for just 27 runs in the last test of the three-test matches against Australia in Jamaica.

