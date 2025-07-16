Thursday August 14th is the date set for the launch of a publication looking at the History of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James announced last night that the publication will be launched here, as part of activities to commemorate Emancipation Month.

The Minister said this year’s Emancipation month of activities will feature exciting additions to the country’s cultural calendar.

Minister James said a major feature of the month of activities is the Emancipation Cricket Festival.

