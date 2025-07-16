This’s country’s education sector must be transformed, in order to effectively address global challenges.

This view was expressed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his address at the launch of the Global Partnership for Education Multiplier component of the School Improvement Project.

The Multiplier component of the project will receive a five million US dollar grant from the Caribbean Development Bank, to support critical reforms in the education system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

But, Prime Minister Gonsalves said this country is continuing to grapple with unprecedented challenges.

The Prime Minister said the functions of education differ, and several factors must be taken into account to ensure the sector remains relevant.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related