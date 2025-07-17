Activities planned to uplift and educate Vincentians during Emancipation Month

Cultural Officer with responsibility for Theater Arts Sean Fredrick says the department of culture has tailored activities for this year’s Emancipation celebration to lift the spirit of Vincentians.

Sean Fredrick tells NBC News the department wants to educate the Vincentian public on the struggles and achievement around the emancipation period.

Activities will begin on the 31st of July with a Community Wake in Diamond Village.

On August 8th, there will be a Freedom Trail and Drum Circle in Chateubelair, followed by an Art and Fashion Exhibition on August 9th at the Old Public Library.

An event called ‘Rhythm of our Ancestors’ will take place on August 15 at the Kingstown Vegetable Market and on August 20th, the department will host ‘Roots and Voices’ at New Montrose.

Activities will wind down on September 5th with Wear Yuh Heritage.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related