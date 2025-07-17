Emancipation Cricket Festival to spotlight Cricket as a regional unifier

“Cricket as a public good and the region’s unifier” is the topic of a panel discussion which will form part of activities for the first ever Emancipation Cricket Festival.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James made the announcement at the launch of the event on Tuesday night.

Minister James said there will also be a luncheon in honor of the 1975 West Indies legends among other commemorative activities.

Minister James said there is a dialectical interconnection between emancipation, residence, social and cultural value of home grown Caribbean culture and the birth of Caribbean cricket.

