Participants in summer camps organized by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will be actively engaged in activities that will positively influence them.

While a majority of the focus will be on life skills, participants, most whom are teenagers and young adults, would be taught about internet safety.

NCO of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit, Corporal Garret Dopwell said the participants may sometimes be unaware of the dangers they could get themselves in while scrolling on the internet.

Corporal Dopwell said they also teach children about fake profiles which can be used to lure them into dangerous situations.

