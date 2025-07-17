Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) and Third National Communication (TNC) Project will be launched on Monday, 21 July 2025, at 9 am at the UWI Global Campus.

The BTR1/TNC is a comprehensive climate report that will document the State’s greenhouse gas emissions, progress towards achieving its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), climate adaptation efforts, and support needs.

It will serve as a roadmap for accessing international climate finance and technical assistance, while guiding national climate policy for years to come. The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) views this initiative as essential for building a more resilient future and contributing meaningfully to global climate action.

The project is being implemented with technical support from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The initiative is coordinated by the Sustainable Development Unit.

Under the Paris Agreement, all Parties are required to submit BTRs every two years, with the first submission due by 31 December 2024.

However, Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) have the flexibility to submit this information at their discretion, recognising their unique national circumstances and capacity constraints.

The BTR helps nations demonstrate their climate efforts and access international funding for projects that protect communities and build resilience against climate impacts such as hurricanes, flooding, and sea-level rise.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James, will deliver the keynote address at the media launch, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to protecting Vincentian communities while unlocking climate finance opportunities.

The launch will also feature welcome remarks from the Director of the Sustainable Development Unit, an overview of the project by the National Project Technical Coordinator, and remarks from training collaborators.

Immediately following the media launch, a critical workshop will take place from 21 to 24 July 2025 to strengthen the nation’s ability to track climate progress and secure international support for resilience-building.

The workshop, “Accelerating the Biennial Transparency Report and Third National Communication (BTR/TNC) Preparation: Strengthening Climate Transparency in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” will bring together government officials, technical experts, and sector leads.

