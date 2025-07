MR LENIE HAIGEN FRANCOIS better known as MILFORD DELPESCHE and SURPRISER of Philadelphia formerly of Petit Bordel died on Wednesday July 2nd at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Wednesday 23rd July at the Mea-chem and Prioleau Memorial Chapel, 5408 North 5th Street, Philadelphia. The viewing begins at 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Chelten Hills Cemetery, 1701 Washington Lane, Philadelphia.

