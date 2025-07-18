TAMEED Project Awards outstanding male Entrepreneurs

Participants in the Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship Development (TAMEED) Project were presented with Awards this morning.

The Centre for Enterprise Development hosted the Closing and Awards Ceremony at the Lecture Hall at the UWI Global Campus.

Awards were presented to the finalists in the men’s empowerment project Business Pitch Competition, which was won by Ferique Shortte, owner and operator of Union Food Processing.

Training and Education Coordinator at the CED, Keisha Phillips commended the participants for their involvement in the project.

Meanwile … Winner of the Business Pitch Competition, Ferique Shortte, said he was pleased to be associated with this project.

