Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Friday 20th July,2025 Z Jack July 18, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print An Art Summer Program will be held next month at the Kingstown Technical Institute. Gailorn Browne has more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/COLLINZART-PROGRAM-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: MR KEEBLE HOXTON DERRICKNext: Public encouraged to stay hydrated amid high summer temperatures Related Stories Latest News News & Sports NLA to invest $7 Million into developing Community Sporting Facilities Z Jack July 18, 2025 Latest News News & Sports BERRy Project to launch Monday to support Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts Z Jack July 18, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Public encouraged to stay hydrated amid high summer temperatures Z Jack July 18, 2025