Public encouraged to stay hydrated amid high summer temperatures

Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shadia Williams, is urging the public to stay hydrated as high temperatures continue during the summer vacation period.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Williams said dehydration remains a major concern for the Ministry and warned that people should not wait until they feel thirsty to drink water.

Williams also advised that while water is best, there are healthy alternatives to stay hydrated.

She encouraged individuals heading outdoors to carry sufficient fluids and avoid alcohol, which can increase the risk of dehydration.

