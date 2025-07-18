BERRy Project to launch Monday to support Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts

The Beryl Emergency Response Recovery (BERRy) Project will be officially launched on Monday.

The BERRy Project will support St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ effort for restoration and delivery of critical services and support-resilient reconstruction in response to Hurricane Beryl.

The Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning will host the ceremony at the National Insurance Services Conference Room, from 3pm on Monday.

Addresses will be delivered by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, and a representative from the World Bank.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related