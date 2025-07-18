NLA to invest $7 Million into developing Community Sporting Facilities

The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) is continuing to provide resources to develop sporting facilities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, Prime Minister this week announced that the NLA will be investing seven million dollars to develop sporting facilities at the community level

Speaking at the launch of the Emancipation Cricket Festival on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister said the Government has spent significant sums of money in the area of Sports and culture.

