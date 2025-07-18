Police Sergeant and Director of the Crime Prevention Unit, Syon Shoy, has urged homeowners to take proactive steps to safeguard their properties and deter potential break-ins.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, he stressed that proper lighting, locked entry points, and vigilance are key to deterring intruders and protecting families.

Shoy also warned against sharing personal details online, stressing that oversharing on social media can make individuals targets for theft or fraud.

He encouraged increased digital awareness as part of overall crime prevention.

