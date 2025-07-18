President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Co-operative League, Miriam Roache, has been elected Assistant Secretary to the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU).

The election took place during the CCCU’s 54th Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2025, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

This historic appointment marks the first time a Vincentian woman has been elected to the CCCU Board in the 62-year history of the SVG Co-operative League.

Ms. Roache will serve a three-year term on the CCCU Board, which also includes President Andrea Wilson Messam (Jamaica), Vice-President Lovetta Silcott (Montserrat), Secretary Mark Menzies (Belize), Treasurer Nicklon Elliot (Guyana), Immediate Past President Hally Haynes (Barbados), Assistant Treasurer Martina Belizaire (St. Lucia), Director Shari Howell (Cayman Islands), and Ex-Officio Director Andre Goindoo (Trinidad and Tobago).

The CCCU is the regional trade and development organization for credit unions in the Caribbean, representing over 2.7 million members.

The Confederation advocates for the Co-operative Sector as a critical stakeholder in social-economic development and integration of the Caribbean.

