The inaugural Youth in Agriculture Summer Programme wraps up today at the Girl Guide Headquarters in Level Garden.

And, Deputy Chief Agriculture Officer Colville King said the program is helping to bridge the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world entrepreneurship in the sector.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, King explained that the programme is a key step in building a new generation of agri-entrepreneurs.

King added that increased youth participation in farming is crucial to closing the nation’s agricultural gap.

Twenty young participants, aged 13 to 18, were involved in the program where they were introduced to agricultural technologies and career pathways aimed at strengthening national food security.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related