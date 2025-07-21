Principals and Deputy principals in Grenada for 30th Biennial Conference of CAPSS

Principals and Deputy Principals left the state yesterday for Grenada to participate in the 30th Biennial Conference of the Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools.

The 30th Biennial Conference of the Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools is being held under the theme “Empowering Educational Leaders for Sustainability: Navigating Challenges, Inspiring Innovation and Excellence”.

The conference will take place over one week, from Sunday, July 20th, to Sunday, July 27th, 2025.

The activity aims to provide capacity-building workshops to empower school leaders to enhance their skills and improve their effectiveness. Participants will engage in various activities designed to support their professional development.

